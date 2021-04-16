Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. is seeking “meaningful” profits from its new roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel that completed sea trials in Japan this week.

Davao-based businessman Dennis A. Uy’s Chelsea Logistics in a press release on Friday said that the MV Trans-Asia 21 vessel reached its top speed of 20.1 knots and hurdled all its safety tests.

Chelsea Group’s 12th and biggest new Japan-made RoPax will be delivered to the Philippines in the second quarter. The vessel is the most recent addition to the Chelsea Group’s 76-vessel fleet.

“MV Trans-Asia 21 was contracted for shipbuilding with a highly reputable Japanese shipyard several months prior to the onset of the pandemic, and is in partnership with one of the biggest private ship owners in Japan,” Chelsea Group President and Chief Executive Officer Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy said.

“The shipping industry might have been badly hit by the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic but we are convinced that this investment will be a meaningful revenue and profit contributor to the Group.”

Chelsea last month said that it was selling its entire stake in 2GO Group, Inc. to SM Investments Corp.

The company is the shipping and logistics subsidiary of Mr. Uy’s holding company, Udenna Group.

Chelsea shares at the stock exchange went up 1.22% or four centavos to close at P3.33 apiece on Friday. — Jenina P. Ibañez