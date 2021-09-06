Good “Jab” for the 62% vaccinated employees

Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. (Chelsea Logistics), Udenna Group’s shipping and logistics arm continues to move forward amidst the pandemic as 62% (1,431) of its employees and trainees have been vaccinated.

The COVID-19 virus has been spreading rapidly as new cases increase and new variants arise. To maintain a safer working environment, the Chelsea Group of Companies has created an internal vaccination campaign in June 2021 that conveys the importance of being vaccinated, while also serving as an encouragement to those who are vaccine-hesitant. In partnership with the Local Government Units (LGUs) of the areas where the Group has operations, the progress and impact of the vaccination drive have manifested as data shows that 53% of sea-based and 67% of land-based employees have been fully vaccinated as of 31 August 2021. Alongside the vaccination campaign for its employees, Chelsea Logistics has also reached out to the employees’ dependents for them to be vaccinated too, and Udenna Corporation, Chelsea Logistics’ parent company, has offered to sponsor this endeavor.

“We are grateful to the LGUs for accommodating Chelsea employees who are part of the A4 priority list. Our target to vaccinate 80% of our manpower by the end of September will soon become a reality. We look forward to the smooth vaccination rollout so we can reach 100% by early Q4. We also thank our employees for their courage and willingness to get jabbed as soon as possible. The positive response to the vaccination campaign will build customer confidence, allowing the Group to slowly resume pre-pandemic business operations and eventually help the country return to its full economic activity,” said Chelsea Logistics President & CEO Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy.

The Chelsea Group boosts its internal vaccination campaign as the Philippines is one of the major providers of maritime manpower. The Group continues to encourage its employees and has provided incentives to employees who do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 variants, by getting vaccinated. The Group hopes that all its employees will join the vaccination movement and prioritize everyone’s safety and health which will allow the Group to continuously provide unrivaled customer service. #