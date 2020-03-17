Checkpoint procedures set for vehicles carrying food

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said accredited cargo vehicles delivering food into Metro Manila can pass through checkpoints and use special lanes if they present passes and display decals, while drivers and passengers must also present accreditation documents and ID.

In a memorandum circular, the DA said the food lane system applies to vehicles delivering produce into the quarantine area, while occupants of the vehicles will also be subject to temperature checks.

The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) will issue decals to vehicles carrying vegetables and root crops while the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) will issue passes for poultry and meat cargoes.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will issue decals for vehicles carrying fish and other aquaculture products while the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) will issue passes for vehicles carrying processed meat.

The so-called “green lanes” or “food fast lanes” are a component of the DA’s Food Resiliency Action Plan to ensure the continued supply of food for Metro Manila.

To be accredited, vehicles carrying food must present the vehicle’s Official Receipt of Registration (OR) and Certificate of Registration (CR), along with a food lane reference form and a sworn statement of commitment.









Accredited vehicles will be exempted from restrictions imposed by local government units (LGUs) from the point of origin to the destination and vice versa. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















