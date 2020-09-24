Century Pacific Food taps farmers to be ‘carbon-neutral’ 

THE coconut manufacturing subsidiary of Century Pacific Food, Inc. aims to cancel out its environmental damage in eight years through the donation of seedlings to small-time coconut farmers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the listed company said its subsidiary Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures, Inc. (CPAVI) is working with non-profit organization Friends of Hope in hoping to be “carbon-neutral” by 2028.

Every year, CPAVI will be giving 100,000 coconut seedlings to smallholder coconut farmers in South Central Mindanao. The farmers will plant these trees and replace non-fruit-bearing ones with productive coconut trees, therefore boosting the coconut supply in the region.

Because of the tree planting, CPAVI hopes to eliminate about 416,680 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the eight-year period. Some 16,000 families are also expected to benefit from additional income.

“This initiative is a unique opportunity to help our community, our planet, and our business all in one go,” CPAVI Vice-President and General Manager Noel Tempongko said in the statement.

The company said it will consider getting partner farmers as suppliers as it sees growing demand for coconut products.

CPAVI manufactures and distributes coconut products across the globe, such as desiccated coconut, virgin coconut oil, coconut flour and coconut milk. It also owns the local brand Coco Mama Fresh Gata. — Denise A. Valdez









