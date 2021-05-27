Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:30 in the morning.

The agenda for the said meeting shall be as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 30, 2020

4. Management’s Report

5. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year

6. Election of Directors (including Independent Directors)

7. Appointment of External Auditor

8. Other Matters

9. Adjournment

A brief explanation of the agenda item which requires stockholders’ approval is provided in the Definitive Information Statement. The Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, and Annual Report for 2020 will be uploaded to the Company’s Website at https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/ and at PSE EDGE under Century Pacific Food, Inc. Company Disclosures.

In light of current conditions and in support of the efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only.

Stockholders should pre-register at this link: https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2021, from June 1, 2021 to June 6, 2021.

Upon registration, Stockholders shall be asked to provide the information and upload the documents listed below (the file size should be no larger than 5MB):

A. For individual Stockholders:

1. Email address

2. First and Last Name

3. Birthdate

4. Address

5. Mobile Number

6. Phone Number

7. Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held

8. Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible

9. Valid government-issued ID

10.For Stockholders with joint accounts: A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account, as well as valid government-issued ID of the authorizing stockholders

B. For corporate/organizational Stockholders:

1. Email address

2. First and Last Name of stockholder

3. Address

4. Mobile Number

5. Phone Number

6. Current photograph of the individual authorized to cast the vote for the account (the “Authorized Voter”)

7. Valid government-issued ID of the Authorized Voter

8. A scanned copy of the Secretary’s Certificate or other valid authorization in favor of the Authorized Voter

Stockholders who will join by proxy shall download, fill out and sign the proxy form found in https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2021. Deadline to submit proxy forms is on June 6, 2021.

All registrations shall be validated by the Corporate Secretary in coordination with the Stock Agent. Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the meeting and how to cast votes.

Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021 are entitled to notice and to vote at the meeting.

MANUEL GONZALEZ (signed)

Corporate Secretary