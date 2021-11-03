CENTURY PACIFIC Food, Inc. (CNPF) booked a P1.26-billion net income in the quarter ending September, 22% higher than the P1.03 billion logged a year ago, as its topline improved by 21%.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said its topline reached P14.08 billion in the third quarter from P11.68 billion in the same period last year on the back of double-digit sales growth and “favorable tax rates.”

Its OEM export business posted a 49% growth in sales for the third quarter, driven by the faster reopening of global markets.

Meanwhile, its branded segment, which accounts for the majority of company revenues, posted a 13% growth year on year in the period due to the resilience of its consumer staples.

“Consumer sentiment has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Thus, they continue to prioritize consumer staples and affordable goods. As a result, our core segments and value-for-money portfolio are demonstrating robust performance,” Richard S. Manapat, chief financial officer at CNPF, said in a statement.

For the first nine months, the company reported a net income of P3.98 billion, up by 21% from P3.28 billion in the same period last year “despite cost pressures.” The company said its consolidated revenues grew by 12% to P41.08 billion from P36.79 billion.

CNPF said it continues to benefit from the implementation of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentive for Enterprises law. It also received an income tax holiday for its new tuna plant.

“We are now at the homestretch, grateful for the strong results posted thus far. We continue to expect that CNPF will end the year with a topline growth between 10 to 15% and a bottom line growth closer to 20%,” Mr. Manapat said.

“Overall, we are pleased with the results of the past nine months,” he said. “We have been able to post a healthy bottom line, giving us room to reinvest in innovations and capacity expansion, which will, in turn, generate quality manufacturing jobs.”

CNPF earlier increased the capacity of its coconut facility by 50% and commissioned a 5.2-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant for its tuna and coconut facilities.

The company also launched two new brands during the period, dipping into the pet food category with Goodest and its dairy portfolio expansion to the chocolate malt segment with Choco Hero. It also started the global expansion of its plant-based meat alternative brand unMEAT.

CNPF shares went up by 0.92% or 25 centavos to close at P27.50 apiece on Wednesday. — K.C.G. Valmonte