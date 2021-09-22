CENTURY Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF) said its unMEAT brand will be available in convenience stores after partnering with 7-Eleven to launch a meat-free menu.

“Our goal is to democratize plant-based food alternatives by making plant-based eating easy — easy because of its great taste, affordability, and widespread availability,” CNPF Vice-President and General Manager for Refrigerated Food Nikki Dizon said in a statement on Monday.

Customers may avail of a burger and a burger steak rice meal made with CNPF’s unMEAT brand. Meals will be priced at P89 at least, the company said. These will initially be available in 1,900 7-Eleven stores across key Metro Manila cities, Batangas, and Pampanga.

CNPF launched unMEAT last year and it has since been made available in the Philippines, via retail and partnerships with restaurant chains, as well as in international markets.

unMEAT’s production process “requires lower consumption of various natural resources” like water, land, and energy. It is also said to have fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to the production process of actual meat.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven is “thrilled” to be the first convenience store chain in the country to launch a 100% meat-free menu.

“We recognize that our customers are always on the lookout for better, healthier products,” said Eileen Castillo, senior category manager for fresh food at 7-Eleven.

“We hope that, with our new meat-free menu, they get easy access to healthy and delicious food choices,” she added.

Shares of CNPF at the stock exchange on Wednesday went up by 6.42% or P1.75, closing at P29 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte