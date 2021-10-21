Celebrities’ hometowns the focus of new travel show

1 of 2

TOURIST spots in Pangasinan, Zambales, and Zamboanga are highlighted in AXN Asia’s new travel and lifestyle show My Hometown is G.O.A.T.

Celebrities assume the role of hosts and adventurers as they explore their hometowns and show the audience what makes these destinations the “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.).

The six-episode travel and lifestyle series will premiere regionally in Southeast Asia on Nov. 4, with new episodes airing on AXN Asia every Thursday and Friday at 8:30 p.m., and on the AXN Asia YouTube channel every following Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

During an online press conference on Oct. 14, George Chien, co-founder, president and CEO of KC Global Media Asia, said, “Not only will viewers be able to discover the delicacies, the activities, the attractions that made the place great; they will also be able to uncover a more personal side of the celebrity hosts, as they share their stories about their childhood.

Actress and beauty queen Megan Young and actor, news anchor Mikael Daez head to Ms. Young’s hometown in Zambales, then visit neighboring Pampanga and Tarlac for a taste of their delicacies and history.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados flies to Zamboanga for a solo trip around the city. Basketball star Marc Pingris, along with his Philippine Bikers Amazing “PBA” Moto Club crew, takes the long road on his motorbike up to scenic spots of La Union, passing by his hometown of Pangasinan on the way.

Each 15-minute episode of My Hometown is G.O.A.T. will see the celebrity hosts tell stories about their childhood. In addition, they will also be show viewers how to be safe when traveling in the new normal.

“With this show, we hope on one hand, to bring joy in homes of audiences who are unable to travel just yet. On the other hand, we also like to reach our many Filipino fans across Asia, who have been longing for home,” Mr. Chien said.

My Hometown Is G.O.A.T. premieres on Nov. 4 on AXN Asia. AXN Asia is available on SKYcable, Cignal, and G-Sat. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman