Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes the Christmas season with an exciting lineup of surprises, stays, feasts, and treats to delight one and all. This year’s decor displays a unique and rich hue of purple, blending elegantly with silver glitter ornaments and the iconic chandeliers of the hotel. The 24-ft stunning centerpiece makes a beautiful sight as guests walk in the grand lobby. Make your holidays brighter as you reconnect and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones by having a Grand festive celebration in the city.

A Grand and Safe Holiday Staycation

Have a worry-free and relaxing vacation without venturing too far from home. Book a 2-night holiday stay at Grand Hyatt Manila and get your 3rd night for free, inclusive of complimentary breakfast for all registered guests, high-speed Wi-Fi, and access to the swimming pool, fitness center, and Illume spa. This offer is valid for stays from Dec. 15, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022.

A Holiday Feast

Recover the times missed with family and friends and discover new moments of joy this wonderful time of the year while you dine at Grand Hyatt Manila’s world-class restaurants. The Grand Kitchen will serve a world of flavors thoughtfully curated in a Christmas set menu, available for Christmas Eve dinner, Noche Buena, and for lunch and dinner on Christmas day. The rate is at P3,800 net per person, which includes free-flow of chilled juices and iced tea. The New Year’s Eve dinner set menu is priced at P4,200 net per person.

Special menus are available on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 in the hotel’s specialty restaurants. Indulge in an extravagant 5-course dinner with a stunning view of the city at The Peak Grill starting at P5,000 net per person. Guests who opt for an al fresco dining by the pool can enjoy a sumptuous barbecue grill feast at the Pool House at P2,800 net per person for Christmas and P3,200 net on New Year’s Eve. The Cellar will be reopening on these special days with a dinner set menu starting at P2,500 net per person. Diners will feel the magic all around when they feast at The Lounge while enjoying the view of the hotel’s grand Christmas tree. Set dinner is priced at P1,750 net per person. A special festive afternoon tea is also available daily at The Lounge until Dec. 31, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at P2,400 net for two persons. Feast on No. 8 China House’s best-selling Peking duck and other seasonal Cantonese dishes on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1 at P10,880 net for lunch and P12,880 net for dinner, good for 4 persons.

Families can also enjoy a Grand Hyatt experience at home with the hotel’s delectable culinary sets and festive savory dishes such as the traditional Christmas turkey, maple and cinnamon glazed ham, homemade dill cured salmon, roast mulwarra rib eye, and more, available until 2 January 2022, through the hotel’s Dine at Home. Visit bit.ly/DineAtHomeGHM to order.

Festive Gifts and Treats

Guests may take home the hotel’s handcrafted holiday hampers wrapped in elegant and festive packaging, perfect for gatherings at home or as a gift for loved ones. Choose from three varieties containing an array of confectionery goodness such as Grand Hyatt Manila’s signature coffee and chocolate, Florentine and gingerbread cookies, Christmas fruitcake, wines, panettone, and more. Price starts at P5,000 net.

Give Light to Your Festive Spirit

Grand Hyatt Manila, in partnership with its non-profit partner UPLiFT (Urban Program for Livelihood Finance and Training) and various Philippine artisans, has created a lineup of hand-poured scented candles that will surely illuminate the spirit of hope and joy in the lives of many.

These specially created candles are made of natural wax, infused with a special blend of essential oils, and packed in a beautifully crafted box, making it a perfect gift for loved ones this Christmas.

Grand Hyatt Manila revels in creating value for the community where access to resources and opportunities to prosper are within reach for all people at all times. The goal is to help individuals in these challenging times, to recover, rebuild, and thrive again. This partnership is in support of UPLiFT’s commitment to help entrepreneurial underprivileged communities achieve a brighter future through financial and social livelihood assistance.

Guests are invited to share the heartfelt joy of Christmas through a simple act of kindness that can go a long way in driving a sustainable planet and creating opportunities to help transform lives and communities. The bespoke candle collection is available exclusively at Grand Hyatt Manila’s Florentine.

Memorable moments await guests, who are encouraged to share their holiday stories with the hashtag #ChristmasAtGrandHyattManila. Guests may get a chance to win a staycation with breakfast for two persons at Grand Hyatt Manila when they post a photo with the hotel’s Christmas tree on their Instagram pages using the hashtag and by tagging @grandhyattmanilaph.

For inquiries or reservations, call +63 2 8838-1234 or email manila.grand@hyatt.com. Stay connected, like and follow @GrandHyattManilaPh on Facebook and Instagram.

