THE CEBU provincial government will provide banks with fuel under a loan arrangement to help run generators at maximum daily capacity while power supply restoration is still ongoing in the aftermath of typhoon Odette that struck on Dec. 16.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn F. Garcia called a special meeting Tuesday to address long queues outside banks as residents scrambled to get cash from automatic teller machines, the provincial government said in a statement.

Among those who attended the meeting were representatives from the Philippine Veterans Memorial Bank, Landbank of the Philippines (LANDBANK), BDO Unibank, Inc., and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. along with Mayor Michael L. Rama of Cebu City, which serves as the province’s commercial center.

The bank representatives said one branch needs at least 60 liters of diesel fuel daily to run a generator set for a maximum of six hours only to avoid overheating.

Bank branches also need to keep the aircondition units running to keep doors closed for security reasons, the provincial government said.

Apart from banks, there have also been long queues at fuel stations in Cebu City and other parts of the province.

The governor has earlier ordered restrictions on fuel purchase and rates to avoid hoarding and a spike in prices, especially in areas outside the urban centers.

The fuel that will be provided to banks will be included in the provincial government’s daily purchase order. — MSJ