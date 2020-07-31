Cebu Pacific sets more international flights

CEBU PACIFIC has slowly rebuilt its international flight network with the restart of flights between Manila and key Asian destinations in August.

In a statement on Thursday, the carrier said beginning Aug. 1, it will be flying twice weekly from Tokyo (Narita) to Manila (Wednesday and Saturday).

On Aug. 6, it will be flying two times weekly (Thursday and Saturday) between Manila and Singapore; and every Thursday from Seoul (Incheon) to Manila.

Twice weekly flights (Wednesday and Friday) between Taipei and Manila are scheduled to begin on Aug. 7. One-way flights to Manila from Osaka (Kansai) are also scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.

“We are taking a conservative and agile approach to rebuilding our international network. While demand remains soft, there is latent demand for travel, particularly from stranded individuals and those who are eager to come home to visit their families,” said Candice A. Iyog, vice-president for marketing and customer experience of Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., said travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan will be implemented as needed.

The regulations include a requirement to secure a negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test before departure, mandatory screening for the coronavirus disease 2019, or tests and a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.









