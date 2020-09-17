Cebu Pacific, Axa to offer ‘non-travel’ insurance 

BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific and insurance company Philippine AXA Life Insurance Corp. have partnered to offer non-travel insurance products.

“The lifestyle insurance packages are available for everyone. People won’t need to have a Cebu Pacific flight scheduled in order to purchase an insurance product,” Candice A. Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice-president for marketing and customer experience, told BusinessWorld in a phone message on Wednesday.

The non-travel insurance products can be viewed by anyone on Cebu Pacific’s official website, and he or she will be redirected to AXA’s website for fulfillment of purchase.

“Starting September 8, Cebu Pacific is launching the CEB Health Protect which provides coverage for top three critical conditions, namely cancer, stroke, and heart attack,” the low-cost airline said in a statement.

It also said it provides insurance benefits of up to P1 million, “allowing families to receive up to 20% coverage for nine minor critical conditions.”

“Families and individuals can tailor fit the insurance coverage according to their personal needs and budget, with coverage available for as low as P535 monthly, along with flexible payment terms of up to 20 years,” the airline added.

Cebu Pacific likewise said it will be launching more lifestyle insurance packages in the coming months.

“Our passengers have always been at the heart of our business and now more than ever, we strive to always give them peace of mind when flying with us. Our commitment to ensuring they have a safe and seamless journey with us does not only cover their actual flight, but even beyond,” Ms. Iyog said.

For her part, AXA Philippines Chief Customer Officer Amor T. Balagtas said: “We are very excited over this partnership because now, we are able to reach out to more Filipinos who will have access to insurance and financial services.” — Arjay L. Balinbin









