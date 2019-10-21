Cebu mayor warns water district board directors after defying termination order

CEBU CITY Mayor Edgardo C. Labella has warned the members of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) board of directors of the legal ramifications of their refusal to follow his order terminating them from their posts. Mr. Labella declined to elaborate when asked if he is taking legal action against the five board members, led by Chairman Joel Mari Yu, who publicly announced that they are not heeding the mayor’s order for being “illegal and invalid.” “If the chairman, who happens not to be a lawyer, does not realize this, he better consult a lawyer and maybe to some of the lawyers who are members of the board,” said Mr. Labella. In a letter dated Oct. 17, Mr. Yu told the mayor that they are not complying with the termination order. “After a careful perusal of your termination letter, it is with deepest regret that the MCWD BOD, with the full support of the entire MCWD organization, cannot imprudently accede or comply to the same,” the letter read. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn F. Garcia, who earlier expressed support to Mr. Labella’s decision, said the five MCWD directors should observe delicadeza (sense of propriety). “In light of the present situation nga (that) eight local government units expressed dismay, frustration, and dissatisfaction of the present service of MCWD, which necessarily reflects upon the performance of the board, perhaps it would be good to think about delicadeza,” said Ms. Garcia. Under the law that created MCWD, the Cebu city mayor has the authority to appoint or remove the members of the board. Apart from Cebu City, MCWD’s coverage area includes the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, and the towns of Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, and Cordova. — The Freeman