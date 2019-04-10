Cebu Landmasters looking for land in General Santos, Butuan

DAVAO CITY — Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) is on the lookout for properties in the cities of General Santos and Butuan City, where it plans to build mid-range horizontal projects.

CLI Chairman and President Jose R. Soberano III said they are scouting for land between five to 20 hectares which will be developed into residential subdivisions.

“That could be a development not too far away from the city center but not necessarily in the commercial area. Somewhere close by so that you can create the residential community,” Mr. Soberano told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the recent launching of the Phase 1 of their Davao Global Township (DGT).

The target market would be the middle-income families.

“That is how I see the potential of GenSan and Butuan and all the cities that are getting to be stronger over the years,” he said, citing Digos City in Davao del Sur and Tagum City in Davao del Norte.

Mr. Soberano said these projects aim to help address the market needs and the housing backlog nationwide.









“Initially, as an entry point in our case, we wanted to address the issue of housing backlog and initially we would like to have an entry point serving the horizontal end of the market,” he said.

CLI’s existing ventures in Mindanao are in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

In the Visayas, it has projects in its homebase Cebu, as well as in the cities of Mandaue, Dumanguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, and in Bohol province. — Maya M. Padillo