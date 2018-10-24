Cebu condo expected to generate P1.5-B sales

MEGAWORLD Corporation said it expects to generate P1.5 billion in sales from its fourth residential project in The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

In a statement, the property developer said the 20-storey La Victoria Global Residences will have 181 units.

The condominium tower’s Spanish-inspired architecture reflects the historical significance of Galleon Victoria. The ship brought Ferdinand Magellan to Cebu island in 1521.

“Galleon Victoria arrived in the Philippines in 1521, and completed its circumnavigation of the globe in 1522. This piece of history that eventually showcased the victory of native Filipinos will be commemorated by this new residential tower inside The Mactan Newtown,” Noli D. Hernandez, president of Megaworld Cebu Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying.

Mr. Hernandez said La Victoria Global Residences is expected to be completed by 2022, in time for the Galleon Victoria’s 500th year of circumnavigation.

Units at the tower feature studio units of up to 40 square meters (sq.m.); one-bedroom units of up to 53 sq.m.; two-bedroom units of up to 80 sq.m.; and three-bedroom units of up to 118 sq.m. All units will have their own balconies.

La Victoria Global Residences will have an infinity pool, kiddie pool, pool lounge, reading lounge, children’s play area, fitness center, jogging path, day-care center and a function room.

The Mactan Newtown is also home to residential developments 8 Newtown Boulevard, One Pacific Residence and One Manchester Place, as well as the Newtown School of Excellence. — V.M.P. Galang