Cebu City council approves P8.1-B budget for 2019

THE CEBU City Council has approved the proposed P8.1 billion budget for 2019. The council’s committee on budget and finance, chaired by Councilor Margarita V. Osmeña, on Tuesday recommended the approval of the annual budget after the various offices under the executive department were able to present and defend the amount allocated to them. “This Committee after evaluating and deliberating the executive’s proposed budget and ensuring that all budgetary requirements under the LGC (Local Government Code) and other laws are strictly followed, respectfully submits this report to this August Body for approval,” read a portion of the committee report. Bulk of the budget was earmarked for social services. A P232 million fund was also allocated for the procurement of 40 buses to ferry college students from the mountain barangays and P30 million for the renovation and operation of the Cebu City condominium. The discretionary fund of the mayor was also increased to P8.5 million for next year from P7.8 million in 2018, with P10 million allocated for confidential expenses. — The Freeman

>> See full story on https://goo.gl/6bVT3d