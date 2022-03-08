THE CEBU provincial government has temporarily banned the entry of all poultry products from Luzon starting March 8 following the confirmation of avian flu outbreaks in at least four provinces.

The ban will be in effect for 45 days, according to an executive order issued late Monday by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn F. Garcia.

She said the prohibition is necessary “to protect” the province’s P12-billion poultry industry and consumers.

Based on the order, the ban covers “live poultry and/or wild birds, including day-old chicks, semen, fresh eggs, embryonated eggs, manure, other poultry products and by-products.”

All mayors in Cebu have also been ordered to “strengthen and implement minimum biosecurity measures in their area of jurisdiction, particularly at the poultry establishments, slaughterhouses/abattoirs, poultry dressing plants, live bird markets, and poultry farms.”

The Department of Agriculture (DA) first confirmed an avian influenza outbreak in Bulacan and Pampanga on Feb. 22. It has since reported to the World Organization for Animal Health that infections were also detected in Laguna and Camarines Sur.

The DA has already issued guidelines on the movement of poultry and poultry products.

Ms. Garcia said the local ban directive is necessary as the DA has not imposed a “no movement” policy from Luzon to areas free from avian flu.

She said “poultry products and embryonated duck eggs from Luzon” continue to arrive in Cebu, which could compromise the local industry. — MSJ