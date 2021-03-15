Cebrate the vibrant culture of the indigenous people at SM

Take a closer look and marvel at the unique culture and heritage of our indigenous people with “Project Epanaw” or “Journey” – a collection of three coffee table books on Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs)/Indigenous Peoples (IPs) which wassimultaneously launched at SM Aura Premier and SM Lanang Premierlast March 14, along with a photo exhibit that features the lives and practices of Filipino ICCs/IPs.



“SM Supermalls has always championed the Philippines’ diverse culture, and we continue to do so with the unveiling of Project Epanaw. We hope that through the photo exhibit, along with the launch of the three coffee table books, more people will be more aware of the rich heritage of our indigenous brothers and sisters and their significant contributions to our country,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

Project Epanaw is a joint project of The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) under the Department of Tourism. It aims to showcase the ICCs/IPs, their significant indigenous knowledge systems and practices, and their contributions to sustainable development.



To bring the vibrant culture of the indigenous culture communities closer to more people, the photo exhibit will tour select SM malls nationwide starting March 21, and will stay in each mall for two weeks at a time.

Immerse in this eye-opening experience and learn more about the heritage of our ICCs at SM City North Edsa, SM City Baguio, SM City Urdaneta Central, SM City Cauayan, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Lucena, SM City Naga, SM City Legazpi, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM City Iloilo, SM City Cebu, SM City Mindpro Zamboanga, SM City Cagayan de Oro, SM City General Santos, and SM City Butuan.

For more details, visit www.smsupermalls.com.