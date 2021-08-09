By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

WITH the pandemic very much a concern during the staging of the just-concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, Philippine chef de mission (CDM) Mariano V. Araneta said the entire delegation is thankful that it got through the competition safely.

Speaking on the Power & Play program on Saturday, Mr. Araneta shared that they are proud and happy with how things panned out for Team Philippines in the Olympics, not only in terms of medals won and competitive showing of the athletes but also health-wise.

“It was very satisfying for all those involved, not only the athletes but all those working behind,” said Mr. Araneta.

“The biggest challenge really for this Olympics was how to survive the pandemic, to keep the entire Philippine contingent safe throughout the competition.”

Save from one coach who tested positive days before the official start of the Tokyo Olympics, there were no other cases of the coronavirus involving the rest of the country’s contingent — athletes, staff, officials and media.

Mr. Araneta said it was a testament to how everybody in the Philippine team made a conscious effort to make their health a priority by following the protocols in effect at the Games.

Proper coordination, too, among all concerned, particularly the officials of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) present in Tokyo, went a long way in preventing any problem from escalating.

In the case of the coach who tested positive, Mr. Araneta said, the PSC and POC moved in and immediately assessed the situation before deciding the next course of action, including the isolation of the person involved.

Such collaboration was an extension of how things were in the lead-up to the Games, the Philippine CDM underscored.

“The PSC and POC really communicated throughout the process to address the needs of the athletes and the results were great as we have seen,” Mr. Araneta said.

On a personal level, Mr. Araneta said it was a great experience to be part of an historic Olympic campaign for the Philippines, and contribute his fair share.

“From my end, it was a privilege to be given the chance to be the chef de mission for this historic Olympics for the Philippines. But it is not only me, of course. There are many people involved, who worked on the ground as well to ensure that we have the best campaign possible. Thank you to them as well,” Mr. Araneta said.

In the Tokyo Olympics, the Philippines finished tied for 50th place on the strength of the country’s first-ever gold medal courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn F. Diaz, two silvers (boxers Nesthy A. Petecio and Carlo Paalam) and a bronze (boxer Eumir Felix D. Marcial).