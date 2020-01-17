CCP’s Lizaso elected as NCCA chairperson

AFTER a mix up last year when Malacang said it had appointed him to the post even though it had no power to do so, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) elected Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, the current president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), as its new chairperson, replacing National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario whose term in the post has ended.

The Board of Commissioners of the NCCA elected Mr. Lizaso to the post during a board meeting on Jan. 16.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Malacañang released a list of Presidential Appointees which included Mr. Lizaso as the newly appointed NCCA chairperson. The culture commission quickly clarified that the position is determined through an election, not appointment, and noted that the next election was scheduled in January 2020.

In a Dec. 27 post on its official Facebook page, the NCCA quoted Section 9 of Republic Act 7356, the Act which created the NCCA, that said that “The Chairman of the Commission shall be elected by the members from among themselves.”

According to his official bio, Mr. Lizaso has worked in theater, film, and television for more than 60 years. From 1983 to 1985, he served as president of the Director’s Guild of the Philippines. He had directed films such as Anak ng Dilim (1997) and Ulo ng Gapo (1985). Mr. Lizaso has been a member of the CCP Board of Trustees since 2010.

Mr. Lizaso will hold the position of as NCCA Chairperson — serving from 2020 to 2022 — concurrently with his position as president of the CCP. He had been appointed to the CCP post by President Rodrigo Duterte in June 2017.









As an agency focusing on the development of culture and arts, the NCCA mandates includes encouraging “the continuing and balanced development of a pluralistic culture by the people themselves” and ensuring “that standards of excellence are pursued in programs and activities” implementing its policies. “It shall encourage and support continuing discussion and debate through symposia, workshops, publications, etc., on the highest norms available in the matrix of Philippine culture.” — Michelle Anne P. Soliman

















