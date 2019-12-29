CCP President Lizaso appointed as new NCCA Chairperson

Malacañang has appointed Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) President Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). But the NCCA has noted that no one can be appointed to the post.

According to a list of Presidential Appointees released by Malacañang, Mr. Lizaso was appointed on Dec. 23, 2019.

However, a statement posted on the NCCA’s official Facebook page on Dec. 27 points out that the agency’s chairperson is determined through election.

According to Section 9 of Republic Act 7356, also known as an act creating the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, establishing a national endowment fund for culture and the arts, and for other purposes, “The Chairman of the Commission shall be elected by the members from among themselves.”

“We wish to inform the public that, as of writing, the NCCA Board of Commissioners has yet to conduct their elections. In a Board Meeting held last December 16, 2019, the NCCA Board of Commissioners decided to hold the elections for Chairmanship in January of 2020, once the Subcommission level elections are finished. Meanwhile, incumbent chair National Artist Virgilio S. Almario shall hold the position until a new chairperson for the term 2020-2022 is elected,” the statement said.

Mr. Lizaso served as the president of the Directors Guild of the Philippines from 1983 to 1985. He has also been a member of the CCP Board of Trustees since 2010 prior to his appointment by President Rodrigo Duterte as CCP President in June 2017. – Michelle Anne P. Soliman