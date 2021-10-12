AS PART of its 52nd anniversary celebration, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has launched the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining Folio, the official publication about the highest award given by the institution to Filipino artists and cultural workers.

“For the Gawad CCP 2020 awardees, we recognize Filipino artists who have remained loyal to their Filipino roots, drawing from tradition and the rich cultural experience of the Filipino people,” said Chris B. Millado, CCP vice-president and artistic director, during the online launch via Facebook Live on Sept. 30. “They have excelled and gave honor to the country through their discreet art-making, knowledge sharing and sustained artistic vision through the years.”

Edited by Nicanor G. Tiongson, with art direction by Kiko del Rosario, the digital folio contains 13 articles, 13 film stills, and 149 images of a performing group, a publication, and 12 individuals. At the end of each article is a barcode which leads to videos about the artists’ works.

“The folio is an excellent guide on the Filipino artists whose outstanding achievements and contributions to Philippine arts and culture are something that every Filipino, especially the young generations, can emulate,” said CCP chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo in a statement.

The 14 awardees featured in the folio are danseur Nonoy Froilan, pianist and former CCP president Raul M. Sunico, theater veteran Felix “Nonon” Padilla, visual artist Luis “Junyee” Yee, Jr., writer Lualhati T. Bautista, filmmaker Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo, Jr., architect Cristina V. Turalba, designer Kenneth Cobonpue, cultural worker Nestor Horfilla, Danilo L. Dolor, the late choreographer Tony Fabella, the late writer and art historian Alice Guillermo, the Integrated Performing Arts Guild, and Liwayway Magazine. The awardees were named last year in a virtual awarding ceremony.

“Through their works, artists can catalyze national development through economic movement, uplift the wellbeing of their communities and strengthen national identity. This folio honors the impact these artists made to Philippine society. It is not only an appreciation of their works but a celebration of Philippine arts and culture,” Ms. Moran-Floirendo said.

Visit the CCP Intertextual Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CCPInterxtualDivision) for a copy of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining Folio. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman