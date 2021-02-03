CCP holds world premiere of Tarog’s new short film, launches dance video

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) will host the world premiere of award-winning filmmaker Jerrold Tarog’s new film Ang Kabaligtaran ng Gunaw (The Opposite of the End)” along with the launch of the dance film Hilom: Sayaw Dalangin ng Pag-asa at Pagkakaisa, on Feb. 14, 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. airing on CNN Philippines channels.

Mr. Tarog turned “Ang Kabaligtaran ng Gunaw,” an original poem by playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc, into a cinematic experience, featuring the original concept and choreography by Ronelson Yadao. Mr. Tarog also composed the music for the dance film.

The film stars dancer Eloisa Jessa Tangalin, as well as other faculty members of CCP Dance Workshop including Sarah Anne Alejandro, Monica Amanda Gana, Stephanie Kerilen Santiago, Karla Marie Santos, Victor Maguad, Lester John Reguindin, Earl John Arisola, Al Frederick Abraham, Louise Joh Ababob, Danilo Dayo, Jr., Bonifacio Guerrero, Jr., and Justine Josep Orande.

With a screenplay by Tarog and Deldoc, the eight-minute short feature film brings together the different art forms — literature, dance, music, theater and film — to create a unique collaboration on the importance of artistic expression and creativity that is much needed in the process of healing and overcoming the pandemic.

Gunaw is also a promise that the CCP will open its doors once again and welcome its artists back because there are still stories to be told, songs to be sung and ideas to be expressed. And as artists always say, the show must and will go on.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hilom features folkloric dances associated with Filipino rituals and dance traditions to show how relevant dance is to the lives of the people especially during times of difficulties and challenges.

The dance production engages various folkloric dance groups and communities in working together to produce dance performances that highlight the affinity of Filipinos to connect to the spiritual world for prayer, supplications, thanksgiving, and worship.

The featured dance groups and artists are: Abigail Calma (as Inang Bayan) from the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group; the Kaloob Phil Music and Dance Ministry; the Lyceum of the Philippines University of Batangas – Lahing Batangan Dance Troupe; Leyte Dance Theatre of Jess De Paz Foundation, Inc.; the University of Cebu Dance Company; the Melengas Dance Ensemble; and the Koronadal Hinugyaw Cultural Dance Troupe.

Directed by Stephen Ramos Biadoma, the dance video production follows aa story and concept created by the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe, with music by Teresa Barrozo, edited by Ge Aňonuevo, with cinematography by Brandon Relucio, and costumes by Carlo Viray Valderama.

“Hilom is a dance film that forwards the Filipino spirit to the forefront of our fight against the global health crisis. Our differences in culture, language, or ethnicity do not hinder us but rather enrich and unify our call and prayer for healing. We shall move as one nation, one community, one Filipino toward the hope for recovery,” said Mr. Biadoma in a statement.

After the twinbill premieres on CNN Philippines, the CCP plans to hold a hybrid outdoor screening, tagged as Cinema Under the Stars, at the CCP grounds, following strict health protocols. There will also be an online premiere through the CCP social media accounts (official Facebook page and YouTube channel). For more information, visit the CCP website www.culturalcenter.gov.ph and follow the official CCP Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts and YouTube Channel.