ABOITIZ GROUP’S LIMA Land, Inc. will be selling commercial lots to assist its economic activity during the pandemic.

LIMA Estate, a 700-hectare economic zone in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas, is selling four hectares of its commercial lot inventory in 1,800 to 5,000 square meter lots in its central business district (CBD).

The LIMA central business district is the estate’s 30-hectare commercial area which houses The Outlets at Lipa, LIMA Exchange, LIMA Park Hotel, and LIMA Transport Hub.

The lots would be ideal, Aboitiz said in a press release Friday, for outsourcing firms, offices, dormitories, condominiums, schools, hospitals, hotels, civic centers, and other commercial uses to complement existing commercial activity in the zone.

“The launch of our commercial lot offerings paves the way for our vision to turn LIMA Estate into a smart integrated economic center, fully supported by our own ecosystem of services including power, water, and construction, as well as the latest digital technologies,” Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers First Vice-President Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

“This will open up a new wave of opportunities in the area and bring a higher standard of development and quality to provincial locations.”

LIMA also plans to build LIMA Tower One, the first of a six-building office complex, in the same area.

LIMA Land is managed by Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group. — Jenina P. Ibañez