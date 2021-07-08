THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday it expects the CAVITEX C5 Link, a segment of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project, to be completed next year.

“With the progress we have seen on-site, we are optimistic that the CAVITEX C5 Link Segment will be completed [next year],” DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said in a statement.

“We really look forward to the completion of this project because aside from helping decongest EDSA, Sales Road and other major thoroughfares, this expressway will help reduce the travel time of our motorists from CAVITEX to Makati and Taguig and vice versa by 45 minutes,” he added.

The Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project is a joint venture project of the Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

CIC said its representatives and officials from the DPWH inspected the progress of CAVITEX C5 Link segments 2 and 3A2 on Wednesday.

Segment 2 is a 1.9-kilometer 2×3 lane portion that will connect CAVITEX R1 to Sucat, bypassing Sucat Road and Quirino Avenue.

Meanwhile, Segment 3A2 is a 1.6-kilometer 2×3 lane portion that will connect Merville to RSG Subdivision in Pasay.

“Together with CIC, we continue to double our efforts, all the while looking after the safety of the workers to ensure we complete Segment 3A2 by the first quarter of 2022 and Segment 2 by the third quarter, also of next year,” Mr. Villar said.

CIC said CAVITEX C5 Link’s operational segment 3A1 from Merville to Taguig currently serves an average of 12,000 motorists per day.

“Upon completion of the whole 7.7-kilometer segment, it will benefit around 50,000 motorists, particularly those coming from Taguig, Makati, Las Piñas, and Pasay,” it noted.

CIC is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the tollways arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin