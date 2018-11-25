Cavite barge terminal seen reducing road traffic

THE NEWLY inaugurated Cavite Gateway Terminal (CGT) is expected to reduce road traffic by up to two kilometers of trucks every day, or 140,000 fewer truck trips every year, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement on Friday.

After the barge terminal was inaugurated on Thursday, the DoTr said decongestion of roads is expected to follow soon.

“By moving cargo and people out of the roads and into the waterways, the CGT is expected to decongest traffic in major roads and offer a faster, more cost-effective access to the Cavite market,” it said.

The CGT, a privately funded project by the International Container Terminal Services Inc., is the first barge terminal in the Philippines located in Tanza, Cavite with an annual capacity of 115,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Included in its facilities are a a roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) wharf, storage for dry laden and empty containers, project cargo, and ISO tanks.

“CGT will also offer RoRo barge berthing, container storage/yard leasing, empty container maintenance and repair: dry and reefer, container weighing, and other container related services,” it said. — Denise A. Valdez