LT Group, Inc. announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting
NOTICE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING To All Shareholders: Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of LT GROUP, INC. will be conducted through remote communication...
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 treatment center in Pasay
In its continuing support to the Government and Private Sector’s fight against COVID 19, Meralco energizes a new DPWH-initiated COVID-19 treatment center located at...
Globe’s #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign wins Bronze at PR Awards Asia
Globe Telecom’s #OneGlobeVsCOVID campaign brings home the Bronze Award for Best Crisis Management Strategy at the recently concluded 2021 PR Awards Asia. Globe was...
Speed up your game with the new vivo Y20s [G]
vivo’s newest budget smartphone can be pre-ordered on April 10-15, with free True Wireless Earphones Playing games like Mobile Legends or League of Legends on...
Pru Life UK receives four Golden Arrows for solid corporate governance
Leading life insurer Pru Life UK was bestowed four Golden Arrows awards by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), marking another milestone in the...
STADA Philippines shows resilience with triple-digit growth in 2020
Newly-established pharmaceutical player STADA Philippines showed resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic by achieving triple-digit sales growth of 478% in 2020. Fueling the growth is the...
SM Foundation Mobile Clinic: Bringing basic healthcare services closer to grassroot communities
SM Foundation, through its Health and Wellness programs, offers a wide array of efforts for its stakeholders when it comes to giving access to...
DDB Group Philippines and clients’ campaigns recognized at 18th Philippine Quill Awards
DDB Group Philippines, one of the country’s leading integrated marketing communications groups, and its client partners garnered numerous awards for their campaigns in the...
‘Hindi ako nagsisisi, magpalit na po kayo ng SIM’: Baler local praises Globe 4G...
Globe customers in Baler, Aurora are now experiencing significant improvements in their call, SMS and data browsing services after upgrading to 5G-ready 4G LTE...