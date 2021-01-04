Cashless payment system eyed for entire public transport sector

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it will be rolling out a cashless transit card payment system this year for use in all modes of public transportation nationwide.

The DoTr said it is also working on national standards for transit cards and transit card readers for the system.

“This effort aims to improve Philippine public transport services by providing convenient payment options to the riding public,” the DoTr said in a statement Monday.

“The use of this technology in the transit system promises a more secure payment system, improved passenger convenience, and helps eliminate card-issue and management costs for transit operators.”

The DoTr said that it staged pilot tests of the transit card readers on three public utility vehicle routes in December.

Advertisement

The payments system was co-developed with the Land Bank of the Philippines. — Jenina P. Ibañez