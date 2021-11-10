POLICE Lt. Gen. Dionardo Bernardo Carlos has been appointed to be the new police chief by President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The appointment letter signed Wednesday takes effect on Nov. 13 as Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar steps down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Chief (Police General), Philippine National Police, vice Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar, effective 13 November 2021,” the letter said.

Mr. Carlos, who previously served as PNP spokesperson, is currently head of the directorial staff. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan