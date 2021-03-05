Captain America is Smart’s newest endorser

CAPTAIN AMERICA, a.k.a. American Hollywood actor Chris Evans, is Smart’s endorser for its “Live Smarter for a Better World” campaign.

Through the campaign, Smart intends “to inspire people to commit to sustainable actions with lasting, positive impact to society” and “encourages everyone to ignite their passions to help change the world for the better,” according to a press release.

Mr. Evans is the star of the Captain America films, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the latest of which, Avengers: End Game, is the highest grossing film, earning over $2.79 billion worldwide.

Last year Mr. Evans launched A Starting Point, a civic engagement platform where he interviews various US politicians and stakeholders in minute-long videos to discuss American policies and newsworthy topics.

“We’re truly honored to collaborate with Chris on this project. He captivated the world for being a hero not just in film but also in real life by using his influence to help shape a better world for all,” said Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice-President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, in a statement. “By lending his star power and appeal to support our campaign, we hope to inspire more people to bring out the hero within them and unleash their own power to help change the world — one positive action at a time.”

On Mar. 4, Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan retweeted the commercial on his official account with the caption, “On behalf of @livesmart, it is an honor to welcome @ChrisEvans to the Smart family. Thanks, Cap for joining us.”

The commercial is directed by Pascal Heiduk who has also worked on TVCs for brands such as BMW, Montblanc, and Mercedes Benz AMG. The two-minute TVC ends with Mr. Evans saying, “Simple, Smart Ako!”