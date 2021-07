BELOW is the schedule of the Filipino athletes seeing action at the Tokyo Olympics.

CRIS NIEVAREZ

(Rowing, Single Sculls)

July 23 Heats

July 24 Repechage

July 25 Semifinals E/F

July 26 Quarterfinals

July 27 Semifinals C/D

July 28 Semifinals A/B

July 29 Finals F/E/D

July 30 Finals C/B/A

CALOY YULO

(Gymnastics/All-Around)

July 24 Qualification

July 28 Finals (All-Around)

Aug. 1 Finals (Floor Exercise)

Finals (Pommel Horse)

Aug. 2 Finals (Rings)

Finals (Vault)

Aug. 3 Finals (Parallel Bars)

Finals (Horizontal Bars)

KURT BARBOSA

(Taekwondo/Flyweight -58kg)

July 24 Round of 16/Quarterfinals

Semifinals/Repechage

Bronze Match/Gold Match

NESTHY PETECIO

(Boxing/featherweight)

July 24 Round of 32

July 26 Round of 16

July 28 Quarterfinals

July 31 Semifinals

Aug. 3 Gold Bout

REMEDY RULE

(Swimming/100m

and 200m Butterfly)

July 24 100m Butterfly Heat

July 25 100m Butterfly Semifinals

July 26 100m Butterfinal Final

July 27 200m Butterfly Heat

July 28 200m Butterfly Semifinals

July 29 200m Butterfly Final

IRISH MAGNO

(Boxing/Flyweight)

July 25 Round of 32

July 29 Round of 16

Aug. 1 Quarterfinals

Aug. 4 Semifinals

Aug. 7 Gold Bout

JAYSON VALDEZ

(Shooting/10m Air Rifle)

July 25 Qualification/Finals

MARGIELYN DIDAL

(Skateboarding/Street)

July 26Preliminaries/Finals

CARLO PAALAM

(Boxing/Flyweight)

July 26 Round of 32

July 31 Round of 16

Aug. 3 Quarterfinals

Aug. 5 Semifinals

Aug. 7 Gold Bout

EUMIR FELIX MARCIAL

(Boxing/Middleweight)

July 26 Round of 32

July 29 Round of 16

Aug. 1 Quarterfinals

Aug. 5 Semifinals

Aug. 7 Gold Bout

HIDILYN DIAZ

(Weighlifting/-55kg)

July 26 Group B/Finals

KIYOMI WATANABE

(Judo/-63kg)

July 27 Round of 32/Round of 16

Quarterfinals/Repechage

Bronze Match/Gold Match

ELREEN ANDO

(Weightlifting/-64kg)

July 27 Group B/Finals

CARLO PAALAM

(Swimming/100m and 50m Freestyle)

July 27 100m Freestyle Heat

July 28 100m Freestyle Semifinals

July 29 100m Freestyle Finals

July 30 50m Freestyle Heat

July 31 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Aug. 1 50m Freestyle Finals

JUVIC PAGUNSAN

(Golf/Individual Stroke Play)

July 29 First Round

July 30 Second Round

July 31 Third Round

Aug. 1 Fourth Round

EJ OBIENA

(Athletics[Field]/Pole Vault)

July 31 Qualification

Aug. 3 Finals

KRISTINA KNOTT

(Athletics [Track]/200m Run)

Aug. 2 200m Run Heats/

Semifinals

Aug. 3 Finals

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN AND YUKA SASO

(Golf/Individual Stroke Play)

Aug. 4 First Round

Aug. 5 Second Round

Aug. 6 Third Round

Aug. 7 Fourth Round