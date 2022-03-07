Caltex with Techron, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), finished 2021 with a stronger retail network and more inroads in the car and motorcycle after-sales service market.

Caltex opened 35 new retail stations and 73 new Havoline autoPro and bikePro workshops nationwide, allowing more customers to experience its quality fuels, lubricants and services all over the country.

Aside from Caltex’s continuous expansion efforts, other notable milestones for 2021 were inking of new partnerships and the rollout of a number of promotions.

Caltex opens 15 new retail sites in Q4

Caltex was able to open fifteen more service stations in the fourth quarter of 2021 across the Philippines.

The first two sites are located in CALABARZON area, specifically in the Municipality of Guinangayan in Quezon Province and Pila, Laguna. Guinangayan is known as the Seafood Paradise of Quezon province while Pila, Laguna is a town with National Historical Landmark status due to the preserved historic layout of the town dating back to the Spanish era.

There are also 2 new retail sites located in the region of MIMAROPA. The first is located in Calapan City, known as the center of commerce, transport, communication and education in the entire province of Oriental Mindoro. This site also has one of the biggest 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Philippines. The other retail site is located in the Municipality of Narra in Palawan, dubbed as “The Rice Granary of Palawan” since they are the main rice producer in the province.

Caltex also strengthened its retail site presence in the provinces of Marilao, Bulacan, San Fernando, Pampanga and Libmanan, Camarines Sur. The newly opened site in Sindalan, San Fernando Pampanga also includes a McDonalds Drive Thru and a 3-lube Caltex Havoline Autopro, a workshop designed to deliver the best possible customer experience when it comes to vehicle preventive maintenance and other services.

Caltex also further established its retail presence in the VisMin region. Three recently opened retail sites can be found in Loon, Bohol, Can Avid, Eastern Samar, Sara, Iloilo and two newly opened sites in Dumangas, Iloilo. In Mindanao region, Caltex expanded its retail presence Davao Del Norte, opening sites in Sto. Tomas and Panabo City.

In addition to service stations, Caltex Havoline autoPro and bikePro sites also continued to expand. There are a total of 42 Caltex Havoline autoPro and 31 Caltex bikePro workshops that opened in 2021 so more motorists can avail of first-rate lubricant products, and reliable maintenance check and service for a worry-free ride.

Caltex brings value added offerings to car owners

Aside from the continued growth of its retail network, Caltex also formed strategic alliances with industry leaders to provide more value offerings for Filipino motorists. Caltex teamed up with Data Analytics Ventures, Inc. (DAVI) of the Gokongwei group for their Go Rewards loyalty program and Suzuki Philippines for Caltex SavePlus.

Caltex also offered various discounts and promos all year long. During the monsoon season, Caltex provided fuel discounts for Go Rewards and MVP Rewards cardholders and for CLiQQ rewards cardholders, an opportunity to earn e-stamps for every fuel up that can be used to redeem grocery items and basic goods at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or at cliqqgrocery.com.

Caltex also showed its support to the Phiippines’ battle against COVID-19 through its Caltex Biyaheng Bakunado promo which ran twice last year wherein fully vaccinated motorists were able to avail fuel discounts. And just recently, Caltex wrapped up its Christmas season promo, Biyaheng Pamasko, where motorists fueling up on weekends at participating Caltex stations automatically got fuel discounts.

“I am delighted that we were able to reach so many milestones in 2021 as the country gradually reopened. We’re even more determined to continue finding ways to make Filipino motorists journey an enjoyable ride this 2022,” says CPI Country Chairman, Billy Liu.

Grow together with Chevron. Visit www.caltex.com/ph/investors.

