Posting strong network growth in the first quarter of 2021, Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), warmly embraces the dry season by boosting its retail network with eight newly-opened service stations and two Caltex Havoline autoPro workshop openings in key provinces.

Bolstering its network of nearly 650 service stations and 75 Caltex HavolineautoProand bikePro workshops at present, Caltex seeks to cater to the fuel and car maintenance needs of both local and transient motorists nationwide this season.

Travel better by tanking up at more Caltex stations

Motorists heading up north can stop for refueling at the recently inaugurated service station in Brgy. Paras,Candon City, Ilocos Sur. Situated along the southbound lane of the MacArthur highway, the service station is now ready to power motorists coming to and from Metro Manila and other provinces. Candon City is regarded as the “Tobacco Capital of the Philippines” and is also notable for its C-shape landmass.

Another Caltex station opened in San Mateo, Isabela, ready to perk up the daily drives of motorists in the area. This service station is strategically located along the country’s principal transport backbone, Maharlika Highway, which connects Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. San Mateo is also an agroecological area known as the largest producer of mung beans or munggo in the country.

The second Caltex service station in Naguilian, La Union also rose in Brgy. Ortiz, the focal hub of the town’s commercial activities. This station caters to motorists going to and from Baguio City. Naguilian is an agricultural town that is home to the original Basi, a native fermented beverage made from sugarcane.

In South Luzon, Caltex recently opened two stations inPuloDiezmo Road, Cabuyao, and Brgy. Tinga, Batangas City to serve quality fuels to private vehicles and commercial fleets travelling around the provinces of Laguna and Batangas. Cabuyao is often called the “Golden Bell City” while the cove-shaped Batangas City is dubbed as the “Industrial Port City of CALABARZON.” The two areas are home to historical landmarks, beaches, and gastronomic cuisines.

Locals and tourists basking in the splendor of the tropical paradise of Palawan can also fill up their vehicle tanks at the newly-opened Caltex stations to power a blissful escapade around the island. The three Caltex stations are situated in South Road, Brgy. Bataraza, Puerto Princesa; South Road, Poblacion, Rio Tuba, and North Road, Brgy. San Manuel, Puerto Princesa. Motorists can also opt to visit the commercial stalls around the roadside stations for refreshments. Palawan takes pride in its pristine beaches and coastlines, picturesque cave formations, and prized delicacies.

The five Caltex stations deliver the premium Euro 4 compliant fuel Caltex with Techron to guarantee motorists higher vehicle performance, cleaner engines, and lower emissions. Caltex also maintains strict health protocols and offers cashless payment options to ensure safer drives for motorists and to further the country’s recovery.

Conquer longer roads with more maintenance hubs

Aside from its service station openings, two new Caltex HavolineautoProworkshops were also opened in Luzon and Mindanao. Motorists in Ilocos Norte needing a vehicle tune-up can make a pit stop at the newly-opened Northbound Auto Care site located at Brgy. 2, F. Julian St., Pila Road, Laoag City. Open on Mondays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., this autoPro workshop is ready to provide quality Caltex lubricant products and services, such as maintenance checks and car repairs.

The second recently-opened Caltex Havoline autoPro workshop stands along Diosdado Macapagal Highway, Diversion Road, Ma-a, Davao City. On top of its quality automotive products, this one-stop vehicle maintenance workshop has quick service bays for oil and fluid change, ancillary bays for minor repairs, and wash bays for car cleaning. It operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open from Mondays to Saturdays.

Motorists and gearheads alike are guaranteed the best possible experience the moment they drive in at the Caltex Havoline autoPro and bikePro workshops as these sites have quality Caltex lubricant products, accommodating frontline staff, well-trained mechanics, and modern facilities that can make them feel secure. The two workshops cater to cars and motorcycles, respectively.

“Not only can motorists enjoy a wonderful, uninterrupted ride with our top-tier fuels and lubricants, but also experience a high level of customer service, less waiting time for gassing up with more efficient digital payment options, and exciting rewards. Caltex continues to offer these services to bring a safer and next-level travel experience for motorists nationwide. We also remain committed to expanding our network in the country’s remote regions and in urban areas where commerce thrives to help buoy up the Philippine economy. Sa Caltex, tuloy-tuloy ang biyahe,” CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu said.

This year, Caltex continues to ramp up its retail portfolio by adding more Caltex stations and Caltex Havoline autoPro and bike Proworkshops to serve many Filipinos nationwide. Motorists can find the nearest Caltex station in their area at www.caltex.com/ph/find-a-caltex-station and the list of Caltex Havoline autoPro workshops at www.caltex.com/ph/motorists/products-and-services/havoline-autopro-workshop/.