Caloy Garcia replaced as Rain or Shine head coach

CALOY Garcia’s tenure as coach of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) came to an end on Monday after the team announced that it will be replacing him with assistant Chris Gavina.

In a surprise announcement on the team’s Facebook page, Rain or Shine said it was elevating Mr. Gavina to head coach while naming Mr. Garcia as “active consultant” apart from being the head of basketball operations of the team.

In separate posts, Rain or Shine said, “We are excited to announce the appointment of Chris Gavina as Rain or Shine’s Head Coach. He brings with him several years of experience as a coach in both the PBA and MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League).”

Adding, “[Meanwhile] Effective immediately, Caloy Garcia has been named Active Consultant and remains Head of Basketball Operations for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. Mr. Garcia will now be providing his veteran experience and leadership for the benefit of the team on and off the court.”

The team, however, did not say the reason behind the coaching change.

Mr. Garcia has been manning the Rain or Shine sidelines for nearly two decades both as an assistant and head coach.

In the lone PBA tournament last year held in a “bubble” in Clark, Pampanga, Mr. Garcia, 45, steered the Elasto Painters to a quarterfinal finish.

He was recently asked by the local basketball federation to be an assistant for Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Mr. Gavina, 42, meanwhile, ascends after three years as a deputy for the Elasto Painters.

He was a head coach for a time with the Kia franchise in the PBA and held coaching positions for the Bacoor and Valenzuela teams in the MPBL. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo