CalCheese is one with the Filipinos against COVID-19

In the first week of quarantine, cheddar cheese wafer CalCheese sent out products to immediately aid the frontlines. The makers of CalCheeseis giving 20% discount to LGU’s on all their biscuits from April onwards. This is to extend support to the LGU’s providing relief to their constituents that are currently kept home during the quarantine.

They started their efforts in Metro Manila where most COVID-19 cases were. Partnering with GMA Foundation, they provided them with an initial P1Mworth of assorted biscuit products that include Malkist, Valmer, Wafello and Superstar.

When the government rolled out the enhanced community quarantine early last month, these brands partnered with various NGO’s like Frontline Feeders PH. The group made by doctors and restauranteurs sent out the products to National Capital Region hospitals. These includes those that are in the forefront of the fight, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Philippine General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

The effort of CalCheese is part of the P6M worth of product donations from PT Mayora Indah Tbk an Indonesian company. They are the makers of well-loved brands Kopiko, Energen and Le Minerale.

“What we are going through is a hardship we won’t wish for any generation. We need to take each day at a time while remaining hopeful. Our efforts are geared towards assisting the real heroes in the frontline and wish that somehow, we make their day a little brighter, said Coleen N. Ducusin, Marketing Manager for Biscuits, Chocolates and Candies.

The company has made measures that they have a steady supply of products for their consumers with a nationwide distribution to over 300,000 outlets.

















