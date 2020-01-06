Calabarzon towns seek JV partner for bulk water project

THE water districts of Dolores, Quezon and San Pablo City, Laguna are seeking a joint venture (JV) partner to implement the Lumbo Spring Bulk Water Supply Project, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said Monday.

The project will improve service delivery and augment the existing water supply of both water districts, the PPP Center said in a statement.

The project, which has an estimated cost of P103.43 million, covers the funding, construction, operation, and maintenance of the bulk water facility.

Among the components of the project are: source development, pipe-gap installation, provision for 6.9 kilometers of transmission lines from the Balanga spring source to the San Pablo expansion area. The project will supply 10,000 cubic meters per day to San Pablo City Water District and 2,000 cubic meters per day to Dolores Water District over a 20-year concession period.

The PPP Center said interested parties have until Jan. 10 to buy the bid documents.

Both water districts, which are government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), conducted the prequalification conference in San Pablo City on Dec. 27.









According to the project information memorandum issued on Dec. 13, both implementing agencies executed a water supply development assistance agreement in April 2008.

“The agreement states that SPCWD (San Pablo City Water District) shall provide the necessary engineering, technical and financial assistance to rehabilitate DWD’s (Dolores Water District) water transmission and distribution pipe network while DWD shall grant SPCWD the exclusive right and authority to build, operate and maintain the infrastructure facilities for the development of Lumbo Spring in Brgy. Putol, Dolores, Quezon for a period of 20 years,” according to the memorandum.

It also noted that the development of Lumbo Spring, which lies in southern San Pablo City and western Dolores, was put on hold because of a court case filed by a private entity to stop the project.

In 2016, the Office of the Ombudsman and the Supreme Court ruled in favor of both water districts. — Arjay L. Balinbin