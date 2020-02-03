Cagayan port touted as improving connectivity with Babuyan chain

THE government on Monday inaugurated the Port of Claveria in Cagayan, which it hopes will boost transport connectivity between the far north of Luzon and islands beyond.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago led the inauguration of the Port of Claveria in Taggat Norte, Claveria, Cagayan, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement.

The port development project “aims to help address the need of the region for an efficient network that integrates land, sea and air transport systems,” it added.

The project is part of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

“Upang ipakita ang aking pagmamahal sa Claveria, dalawang proyekto ang antimanong naplano namin. Una ‘ho ’yung puerto na papasinayaan natin ngayon. Nang sa gayon ang paglalakbay mula Claveria hanggang Calayan ay mabigyan ng mobility at convenience. Ang pangalawang proyekto ‘ho ay ‘yung lighthouse sa Pata. Siguro bago matapos ang 3rd quarter ay paparito ako ulit upang i-inaugurate yung Pata Lighthouse (Our love for Claveria manifests in two projects — the first is this port, which will ease the journey to Calayan and make it more convenient. The second project is the Pata lighthouse which I expect to inaugurate by the third quarter),” Mr. Tugade said in his speech.

He was referring to Calayan in the Babuyan Islands.









The department said apart from connecting the islands, the port will also help economically integrate upland and lowland communities, thereby boosting trade and industry.

Mr. Santiago said: “Nakita natin na kulang na kulang ang connectivity natin sa northern Philippines. Kinakailangan talagang magkaroon tayo ng mga pantalan dito para magkaroon ng accessibility doon sa mga Northern Islands natin (We have seen how limited connectivity is in the northern Philippines. We need more ports to access our northern islands.)”

Mr. Tugade announced last month the formal launch of the newly-developed Salomague Cruise Port in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, which serves as an alternate cruise port for Region I.

Bloomberry Cruise Terminals, Inc. (BCTI), in collaboration with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), facilitated the completion of the Salomague cruise port’s terminal facilities.

According to the 2019 Annual Report of the DoTr, the administration has completed a total of 317 commercial and social or tourism port projects.

Among the projects completed last year are Davao del Sur’s Malalag Port, General Santos City’s Makar Port, Davao City’s Sasa Port, Bohol’s Tubigon Port, Southern Leyte’s Limasawa Port, and Misamis Oriental’s Opol Port. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















