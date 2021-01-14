CAAP says Camiguin, Tuguegarao last 2 airports closed to commercial flights

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Camiguin and Tuguegarao airports are the last two facilities still closed to commercial flights in the absence of permission from the local governments.

It said consent has been obtained for commercial operations from local governments overseeing 47 other airports, subject to safety rules.

“As of (Jan. 13) there are 47 airports in the country whose local government units (LGUs) have issued orders categorically supporting the resumption of commercial airport operations in their areas of jurisdiction,” CAAP said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

CAAP added: “Some airports, while allowing the resumption of commercial flights, are subject to different documentary and passenger LGU restrictions.”

The agency said all flights under the “allowed” category would still need “prior coordination or approval from the LGUs.”

It said LGUs will be accepting flights subject to restrictions.

“Roxas, Bacolod, and Iloilo flights require prior coordination with both the city and provincial LGU,” it added.

As of Dec. 22, only 43 airports were cleared by their local governments to resume commercial flights. By Jan. 6, this had risen to 44.

CAAP said it recorded 319 commercial flights as of Jan. 7, “as it maintains operability under the provisions of the modified general community quarantine and general community quarantine.”

“Sixty-three sweeper flights or special flights, which catered to a total of 2,384 passengers, were mounted to transport stranded passengers,” it added.

“Meanwhile, cargo service has continued, with 94 cargo flights being completed, in order to ensure that transport of goods is sustained.” — Arjay L. Balinbin