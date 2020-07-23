BW One-on-One with Nina D. Aguas

With the still unknown depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on health and businesses, leadership and resilience play an important role in moving businesses amid this crisis.

What lessons can those leading their organizations learn from this crisis? How has the pandemic and its economic shocks affected the insurance industry? What longer-term trends for the industry would emerge out of this pandemic?

Watch Nina D. Aguas, executive chairman of The Insular Life Assurance Company Ltd. (InLife), as she discusses how InLife has moved to ensure resilience while continuing to serve its market during this BusinessWorld One-on-One exclusive online interview which premiered last July 23 on BusinessWorld’s and The Philippine STAR’s Facebook pages.









