By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

RIMINI STREET, INC., a global provider of enterprise software support, is helping companies extract more value from their existing information technology (IT) systems as many firms struggle to realize returns on artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

Michael L. Perica, executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Rimini Street, said many organizations fail to generate meaningful benefits from early AI initiatives due to the absence of a clear strategic roadmap and inadequate data infrastructure.

“One will not have success unless you have an overall roadmap, a strategy, and the appropriate preparedness to fully realize the benefits of investing in this technology,” he told BusinessWorld via Microsoft Teams.

“At Rimini Street, we support clients, optimize their existing systems, and then prepare them for innovation,” he added.

Only 20% of chief financial officers are satisfied with their technology investments including security, AI, customer-facing software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and enterprise resource planning systems, according to the Rimini Street Survey 2024, which polled almost 3,000 global finance and IT leaders.

The survey found that companies often experience negative consequences from these investments, such as rising costs, limited future flexibility and significant organizational disruption.

To address these challenges, Mr. Perica said Rimini Street offers a vendor‑independent support model that lets organizations continue using their software releases for as long as needed, without being forced into costly upgrades or system migrations.

“We have our own innovative solutions that use agentic AI and workflows on your own data and systems, maximizing your customizations or even those of others,” he said.

They also work with partners for agentic AI, allowing organizations to prioritize and invest at their own pace with their data, while achieving the appropriate level of preparedness, he pointed out.

This approach, he said, lets firms recover 80% to 90% of their maintenance and support spending, freeing up what he described as “sacred dollars” that could be redirected toward strategic initiatives such as digital transformation and AI deployment.

“Redeploying those savings is what puts one in a position to optimize preparedness and ultimately fund innovation,” he said.

Among Rimini Street’s offerings is Rimini Consult, an advisory service focused on preparing legacy systems for modern technologies.

The firm’s enterprise architects and data specialists clean and standardize existing databases and build custom digital integrations that allow older systems to work seamlessly with newer AI tools.

Among Rimini Street’s clients in the Philippines is Philippine Airlines, which it provided with third-party support for its core enterprise software, allowing the carrier to cut maintenance costs and fund its digital transformation, Mr. Perica said.

He advised companies to maintain control over their data and avoid “vendor lock‑in” arrangements that limit flexibility and long‑term value from technology investments, including AI.

He further urged firms to align technology spending with their own strategic priorities rather than adapting their business models to match a software provider’s roadmap.

The Philippines and the broader Southeast Asian region, Mr. Perica said, represent an “emerging and exciting market” for Rimini Street.

The company plans to deepen engagement with Filipino partners, monitor regional technology trends, and tap into local talent to support its global operations, he said.