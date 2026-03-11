By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

A NEWLY opened café in Quezon City is seeking to stand out in the city’s crowded coffee scene by positioning itself as a place where customers can linger and work.

Matt’s Coffee opened on March 7, with co-owner and director Katrina P. Abalayon saying the family-run café was designed to double as a workspace for students and professionals.

Part of the café includes a separate office-style room that can be used as a co-working area, allowing patrons to study or work for longer periods.

“Unlike other coffee shops where you’re always in a rush, people can come here for quiet time — to work or study,” Ms. Abalayon said in an interview during the café’s launch.

The concept grew out of Ms. Abalayon’s own search for comfortable places to spend time while working outside the home. Seeing what she viewed as a gap in the market, she decided to build a café with that purpose in mind.

She initially explored franchising a Filipino coffee brand but later decided to start her own venture to better shape the concept. The café is named after her seven-year-old son, Matthew James.

“For people who want to build a coffee shop, wanting it is not enough,” she said. “You need a deeper purpose to set it up.”

Located along Examiner Street near West Avenue, the café features an industrial-modern interior design with furniture and décor partly sourced from the family’s home to create a more relaxed atmosphere.

Since its soft opening on Feb. 7, the café has offered hot and iced coffee drinks along with pastries. The owners plan to introduce full meals with the opening of a food stall on the café’s upper floor.

Ms. Abalayon said customer reception has been positive during the first month of operations.

Competition in the area is strong, she said, noting that an international coffee chain operates nearby, though the café aims to differentiate itself through its workspace-focused concept and by adjusting its offerings based on customer feedback.

“Competition is always there,” she said. “It shouldn’t stop you from pursuing what you want.”

Demand for coffee in the Philippines continues to grow. Market researcher Data Intelo estimates the Philippine coffee market could become a $134.2-billion industry by 2032, or a yearly growth of 4.6% from $97.5 billion in 2023.