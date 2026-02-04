SHOPEE PHILIPPINES said its expanding operations in the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) would support about 1,500 jobs this year, as the e-commerce platform deepens its logistics and seller support outside major urban centers.

The company is strengthening regional capabilities to improve delivery speed and make it easier for local sellers to reach customers across islands.

“Making e-commerce work for the whole country means continuing to build capabilities that serve both buyers and sellers wherever they live,” Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines, said in a statement on Monday.

“Our focus in the Visayas and Mindanao builds on years of work to make buying and selling online easier and more reliable, while improving access for communities outside major urban centers,” he added.

Moving goods across islands remains a key constraint for online sellers, affecting delivery times and customer reach, Shopee said.

To address this, the company is expanding its Fulfilled by Shopee program, which lets sellers store inventory in Shopee-supported warehouses. Orders are then packed and shipped by Shopee’s logistics network.

“By easing fulfilment complexity, Fulfilled by Shopee helps sellers focus on growing their business, from improving products and pricing competitively to serving customers more consistently,” the company said.

For buyers, the program improves product availability and reduces dependence on long, cross-island delivery routes, it added.

Shopee said average delivery times for Visayas and Mindanao orders have fallen to about three days from roughly seven days after sellers adopted the service.

The company expects the expansion to support employment across platform operations, logistics and seller enablement roles.

These include jobs linked to warehousing, order processing and programs that help small businesses participate more effectively in e-commerce.

Shopee has been investing in regional infrastructure as competition intensifies among online platforms and as demand grows outside Metro Manila.

The company said strengthening Visayas and Mindanao operations is part of a broader push to make online commerce more accessible nationwide, particularly for small and medium-sized sellers based outside key cities.

“Shopee expects its VisMin operations to support around 1,500 employment opportunities by 2026, across platform operations and seller enablement roles that support participation and growth within the e-commerce ecosystem,” it said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile