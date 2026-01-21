US SOFTWARE company Salesforce on Tuesday rolled out its Startup Program in the Philippines, aiming to support local tech startups by giving them access to its products, mentors and global business network.

The program seeks to help Philippine startups build, test and scale technology-based products, particularly those using artificial intelligence (AI), Salesforce said in a statement.

“The Philippines is a dynamic market for technology and innovation, driven by a young, skilled and tech-savvy population,” the company said. “This launch reflects Salesforce’s recognition of the country’s vibrant startup landscape.”

The move comes as the Philippines continues to lag regional peers in global startup rankings. Research firm StartupBlink ranked the country 64th out of 100 economies in its 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, marking the fourth straight year of decline. The Philippines ranked 52nd in 2021 and slipped steadily in subsequent years.

StartupBlink cited infrastructure gaps and regulatory hurdles as key challenges holding back the growth of local startups.

Salesforce said its startup program is designed to help founders navigate these obstacles by offering access to AI-powered tools, mentorship, joint go-to-market opportunities, fundraising support and a startup community.

“The Philippines is a vibrant hub for startups, with a growing pool of talent and a dynamic market ready for innovation,” Salesforce Philippines Regional Vice-President and Country Manager Abraham Cuevas said.

“The Salesforce Startup Program arrives at a pivotal moment, enabling Philippine startups to leverage cutting-edge tools, including Agentforce and a network of experts and founders to rapidly develop, test and scale solutions,” he added.

Salesforce said the initiative aligns with the government’s Innovative Startup Act 2030 roadmap, which aims to produce four Philippine unicorns by 2030 and attract $10 billion in startup investments within five years.

The Startup Program was first launched in South Asia in 2021 and has since supported more than 435 startups in markets such as India and Singapore, including more than 230 companies focused on AI.

Apart from startup support, Salesforce has also expanded its local presence. The company opened its Philippine office in November to support businesses adopting AI-driven customer relationship tools.

Salesforce said it plans to train 12,000 Filipino workers over the next five years in artificial intelligence and customer relationship management skills, as demand grows for digital and automation solutions across industries.

The company said it sees long-term potential in the Philippines as more firms adopt cloud-based platforms and AI to improve productivity, customer engagement and business efficiency. — Almira Louise S. Martinez