By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

ALIMODIAN, Iloilo — A community-based bamboo enterprise in this western Philippine town is helping almost 300 residents earn more from their craft by organizing production, securing buyers and linking small producers to wider markets.

The Alimodian Bamboo Producers Association (ABPA), founded in 2022, brings together farmers, weavers and traders who depend on bamboo for their livelihoods. The group was established by the municipal government’s Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office (LEDIPO) to organize a fast-growing but fragmented local industry.

“Eighteen percent of the total land area of our town is bamboo plantations, and on average, 10,000 bamboo poles are sold every month based on the data,” LEDIPO officer Mark Dave A. Botol said in an interview.

ABPA has 278 members from 11 of Alimodian’s 51 villages. Many of them had long worked independently, selling bamboo poles or handcrafted products to middlemen at uneven prices.

“Before, the weavers were scattered and not organized,” Mr. Botol said in Filipino. “They were not intact as a group.”

The association was formed after the local government identified two major gaps: limited access to markets and weak links to government support programs.

By organizing producers under a single entity, ABPA has been able to consolidate supply, standardize products and negotiate better terms for its members.

Through the association, bamboo products from Alimodian have been featured in major trade fairs in Iloilo and Metro Manila. Items made by local weavers are also sold at a well-known mall in Iloilo City and at the town’s One Town, One Product center.

ABPA’s offerings range from practical items such as bamboo baskets used by farmers to transport produce, to decorative home furnishings, including lampshades etched with dried cacao leaves aimed at urban consumers.

Mr. Botol said members are earning more because ABPA buys their products directly and handles marketing and sales with the support of the local government. The enterprise sells about 5,000 items a month, providing producers with more predictable demand and income.

Beyond market access, the association has become a channel for training and assistance. Members have received support from local and national agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program, which provided product development training as well as tools and equipment based on scientific standards.

“As we noticed, the farmers do not have a voice to request assistance from government agencies,” Mr. Botol said. “That is why the role of the local government is very important. We should know their needs so that we can act as their voice.”

The initiative also aligns with broader provincial goals. Iloilo aims to position itself as a bamboo hub in Southeast Asia by 2030, focusing on green exports, community enterprises and climate-smart industries.

Governor Arthur R. Defensor, Jr. has said the province is considering more than 9,000 hectares as potential bamboo plantation sites to support that plan.

Still, challenges remain. Poor road conditions in some remote villages have pushed up transport costs, cutting into earnings and forcing producers to raise prices.

The local government is seeking funding from national agencies to improve road access, particularly in areas such as the village of Bugang, Mr. Botol said. Better infrastructure would reduce costs for ABPA members and benefit other farmers as well.

Despite these hurdles, the association’s members remain hopeful. Participation in trade fairs has helped them build links with buyers in nearby towns and Metro Manila, opening doors to repeat orders.

“That’s what I tell them: little by little, they will also achieve what they have been aiming for,” Mr. Botol said.

For ABPA, the goal goes beyond sales figures. The association seeks to improve the long-term stability of its members by turning traditional skills into sustainable livelihoods.

“The dream is really to change lives,” Mr. Botol said, adding that through bamboo, members can work toward more secure incomes and better opportunities for their families.