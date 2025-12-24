PRINTING AND SIGNAGE FIRM BesCost Printing said it is expanding its services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering integrated, end-to-end printing solutions.

The company said the expanded offering aims to address common operational challenges faced by small businesses, including unclear pricing, slow quotations, and the need to coordinate with multiple suppliers.

“Most small businesses do not struggle because of a lack of ideas or effort,” Jim Lester T. Besinio, chief executive officer and founder of BesCost Printing, said in a statement. “They struggle because simple things like getting signage, menus, or marketing materials done on time become complicated.”

Mr. Besinio said the company was built to remove these operational bottlenecks so entrepreneurs can focus on running and growing their businesses.

BesCost Printing offers an integrated model that combines digital printing, large-format signage, fabrication, delivery, and installation. The company said this setup allows SMEs to complete printing requirements through a single provider.

To improve transparency, customers can estimate service costs through the company’s website using a digital print service calculator, after which orders can be placed online.

Since its establishment in 2015, BesCost Printing said it has completed more than 8,000 projects.

The company started operations with an initial investment of P1 million and a 14-square-meter facility along Quirino Highway in Baesa, Quezon City, employing fewer than 10 workers.

It has since expanded to a 500-square-meter production facility and employs at least 36 workers as of September, the company said.

BesCost Printing said it plans to continue supporting SMEs through practical services, noting that small businesses remain a key contributor to the Philippine economy.

“Our role is not just to print,” Mr. Besinio said. “It is to support the people behind the businesses. When our clients grow, that is when we know we are doing our job right.” — Edg Adrian A. Eva