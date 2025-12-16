OVER 100,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), suppliers, and partners are expected to benefit from an online sustainability reporting course sponsored by SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), as transparency and sustainability disclosures become increasingly important to business operations.

In an e-mailed statement, SMIC said it partnered with nonprofit organization Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to roll out a free e-learning bridge course on sustainability reporting targeted at MSME owners, suppliers, and business partners within its network.

The self-paced course introduces key concepts on sustainability and climate-related issues, the business value of sustainability reporting, and practical guidance on how smaller firms can begin integrating these practices into their operations.

SMIC said it will make the course available across its ecosystem of more than 100,000 MSMEs, suppliers, and partners.

“We want to deepen understanding beyond the stories and behind the data, to empower our colleagues in the industry — and now our MSME partners — to create real business value,” SM Investments Consultant and Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Timothy Daniels said.

The course was formally introduced during a recent workshop for publicly listed companies held in Taguig City.

Mr. Daniels said sustainability reporting has evolved into both a responsible business practice and a strategic tool for Philippine companies, noting that MSMEs account for more than 99% of registered businesses in the country.

Founded in 1997, GRI develops sustainability reporting standards that are widely used by organizations globally to disclose their economic, environmental, and social impacts.

GRI Standards consist of universal, sector-specific, and topic-based benchmarks designed to enhance transparency and stakeholder engagement.

“Through capability-building programs like this, we extend sustainability beyond our organization and help ensure it becomes a shared practice across industries,” Mr. Daniels added.

SMIC has diversified interests across banking, property development, and retail, with retail formats that include supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and minimarts.

SMIC reported a 6% increase in nine-month consolidated net income to P64.4 billion.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in SMIC declined by 0.78% or P5.50 to close at P700 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz