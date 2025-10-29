PHILIPPINE STARTUP WEEK 2025 will return on Nov. 10–14 to champion Filipino innovation and help startups expand beyond local borders, organizers said.

The event will carry the theme “Scaling Filipino Innovation: Start Local, Go Global,” highlighting how homegrown startups can build on their global competitiveness and seize opportunities to broaden their reach, according to an e-mailed statement.

Organized by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Information and Communications Technology, the event has been the flagship gathering for the Philippine startup ecosystem in the past six years.

After the formation of the Innovation Startup Act Steering Committee last year, the three agencies are intensifying support for local innovation through closer coordination.

This year’s edition, co-organized by the National Development Co. in partnership with the Strategic and Collaborative Alliance for Leveraging Ecosystems of Startups–National Capital Region, will adopt a bolder approach to help Filipino startups compete globally.

The main conference will be held at the newly opened Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina City, which will feature multiple stages, community events, a startup expo and partner booths across its five floors.

The event will let participants explore technopreneurship, the local startup ecosystem and how to launch a venture; connect with key stakeholders to amplify innovation and growth; and strengthen ideas through mentorship and scaling support.

It will also feature tech startups through nationwide pitching opportunities and drive funding and partnerships for breakthrough ventures.

Attendees will also gain insights from the Steering Committee on upcoming initiatives to strengthen the national startup ecosystem, while engaging with venture capital firms, startup enablers and leading founders. — NPA