By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Monday said it would hold a business conference on Oct. 20 and 21 highlighting digital solutions aimed at helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) embrace technological transformation.

The 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo would feature the Byte Forward national hackathon, where student innovators will compete to create digital prototypes addressing MSME challenges such as limited market access, weak supply chain integration and low digital adoption, the agency said in a statement.

PCCI President Enunina “Nina” V. Mangio said the competition underscores their commitment to help businesses transition to digital platforms.

“With this contest that we’re going to have, we’re really looking forward to the improvement of our digital transformation because our members, who are mainly MSMEs, lack the necessary physical facilities to widen their market and to reach or establish a supply chain,” she said.

Winners of regional hackathon contests will compete in the expo’s national leg, where they will design prototypes for MSME use.

A previous entry from De La Salle University students, which won in the National Capital Region leg, featured a voice-recognition app that enables sari-sari stores to track sales and inventory, manage financing and access supply information through a cloud-based platform.

The Byte Forward Hackathon is organized by Converge ICT in partnership with PCCI and Rev21 Lab, Inc., a local digital product development company.

Beyond the hackathon, the expo will showcase emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics and smart city solutions from both local and international innovators.

The program also includes policy discussions with government agencies and industry leaders on advancing digital transformation in businesses and communities.

Dennis Anthony H. Uy, expo chairman and Converge ICT chief executive officer, said this year’s expo aims to translate ideas into practical applications.

“This year is about action, not just talk,” he said. “We are creating a space where ideas become projects, where technology meets opportunity, and where the benefits of digital tools are made accessible to all sectors of society.”

The Department of Trade and Industry cited the urgency of MSME digitalization. Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said businesses, particularly MSMEs that make up more than 99% of all enterprises in the Philippines must keep up with the digital shift.

“We really encourage digital transformation, digitalization, everything digital — we fully support this as well,” she told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the launch. “All businesspeople are encouraged to join.”

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it supports MSME digitalization by building digital infrastructure.

DICT Assistant Secretary Luis Miguel B. Planas, who read the speech of DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda, said the first three phases of the National Fiber Backbone project have laid down 3,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables across the country to expand access to high-speed internet.

“For MSMEs, digital adoption is different between being limited in the global market and reaching customers across the nation and even around the globe,” he said. “This is why the government has been investing in digital transformation in our country.”

He added that DICT is also strengthening the National Cybersecurity Plan to protect businesses from online risks, while rolling out the eGov superapp to streamline government transactions.