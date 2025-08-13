ASIALINK FINANCE Corp. has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace Kredit Hero to increase access to financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those in areas outside urban centers.

“This partnership is a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey because we believe MSMEs deserve the same seamless and efficient experience as large-scale borrowers,” Asialink President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samuel Z. Cariño said in a statement on Monday.

“With Kredit Hero’s AI platform, we can break down long-standing barriers in the lending process, making financing faster, smarter, and more accessible,” he added.

Under the partnership, Asialink will gain access to Kredit Hero’s pre-screened loan applicants on the platform.

“A dedicated dashboard enables the company to efficiently manage and prioritize leads based on borrower profiles and financial needs,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Kredit Hero users will be able to explore and apply for Asialink’s loan products.

“Kredit Hero is built to remove friction in the lending process. By using AI to match quality leads with lenders like Asialink Finance Corp., we’re making it easier for SMEs with hard assets to get the financing they need, quickly and at scale,” Kredit Hero Founder and CEO Scott Moore said.

The partnership is part of Asialink’s push to expand its reach to underserved sectors through diversified product offerings.

In April, the company also partnered with Cebu-based digital vehicle marketplace AutoHousePH to boost access to auto financing.

Mr. Cariño previously said Asialink aims to disburse P24 billion in loans this year, while net income is projected to reach P2 billion from P1.1 billion in 2024.

Asialink hopes to conduct an initial public offering by 2028.

The company secured a P4-billion strategic investment from Malaysian equity firm Creador in February last year. — Aaron Michael C. Sy