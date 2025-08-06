By Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

NASCENT Technologies Corp. is developing a sodium-ion-based starter battery that is lighter, longer-lasting and more environmentally friendly than traditional lead-acid car batteries.

“It’s built as a drop-in replacement for existing chemistries, so it’s intended for cars and trucks,” Joshua S. Santiago, Jr., Nascent research and development scientist and business development manager, told BusinessWorld via Zoom. “Unlike lead-acid, it doesn’t need maintenance and is much lighter.”

NOVA battery, the company’s flagship product, aims to address issues tied to lead-acid batteries such as short cycle life, overheating and the use of toxic materials. The product is expected to benefit fleet operators, particularly trucks, vans and traditional jeepneys.

Mr. Santiago noted that while sodium-ion batteries are more expensive, long-term costs would be lower due to abundant material and future competition among manufacturers.

Nascent started lab testing and prototype evaluations of the NOVA battery in the first quarter. Field testing with 200 to 300 fleet vehicles is planned by year-end, said Nascent co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Joey D. Ocon.

“Hopefully, the data becomes clearer on how much better the technology is relative to lead-acid,” he said in the same Zoom call. “But so far, based on our data, the technology is way better in terms of lifetime and total cost of ownership.”

The startup plans to begin commercial production in 2026 through partnerships with fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers and local government units. Nascent aims to capture $4.5 million of the estimated $500-million local starter battery market within one to two years, targeting 100,000 units for fleet vehicles, two- and three-wheelers and early adopters.

The NOVA battery can deliver 2,000 to 3,000 charge cycles — equivalent to three to five years of use — compared with just 300 to 500 cycles for conventional lead-acid batteries, according to Nascent.

The sodium-ion battery also stores more energy and performs safely at high temperatures.

“For thermal stability, sodium-ion is intrinsically safer,” Maricor Divinagracia-Luzadas, Nascent chief operating officer and head of the company’s electrochemistry division, said in the Zoom call. “Our cells show no risk of thermal runaway. It still maintains good performance even at higher temperatures, making them ideal for tropical climates like in the Philippines.”

Ms. Luzadas cited the sustainability advantage of sodium-ion technology, noting that it avoids harmful materials commonly used in lithium-ion batteries such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

“They’re widely available in many parts of the world. The only thing lacking is the chemical industry infrastructure that converts those raw materials into battery-grade materials,” she added.

She said sodium-ion batteries are not meant to replace existing technologies entirely but to complement them amid surging global demand.

“We know that each battery chemistry has its strengths,” she said. “And as the energy transition accelerates, we’ll need more options to meet different demands.”

Nascent also plans to expand NOVA’s applications beyond vehicles. Potential uses include power storage for cell towers, information technology systems, off-grid installations, rural electrification, residential solar energy systems and electric vehicles.